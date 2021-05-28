HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $123,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.39.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.51. 161,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.26. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

