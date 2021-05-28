HP Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 77,185 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 970% compared to the typical volume of 7,213 call options.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

HP stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. 36,779,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911,634. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. HP has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 394.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

