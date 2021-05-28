Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Down 64.4% in May

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the April 29th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:HUFAF remained flat at $$14.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54.
About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
Recommended Story: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.