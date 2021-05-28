Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Down 64.4% in May

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the April 29th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HUFAF remained flat at $$14.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

