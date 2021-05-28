Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Holdings Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 4.26% of Huron Consulting Group worth $48,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HURN. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,793,000 after purchasing an additional 61,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 95,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $35,965.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,574 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $54.85 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

