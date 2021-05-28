HYCON (HYC) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and $382.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00102313 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000234 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,023,144,909 coins and its circulating supply is 2,673,144,908 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

