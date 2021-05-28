ImageCoin Trading Down 63.2% Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 63.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $310,065.73 and approximately $56,839.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,183,345 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.