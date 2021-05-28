Insider Selling: Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) EVP Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arconic stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 600,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $36.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arconic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

