Insider Selling: Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Insider Sells 5,360 Shares of Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AVT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 713,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,326. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after buying an additional 2,521,893 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 959.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after buying an additional 2,364,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 801.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after buying an additional 1,843,608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after buying an additional 1,364,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $43,151,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.