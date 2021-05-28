Insider Selling: Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Insider Sells 5,360 Shares of Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AVT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 713,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,326. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after buying an additional 2,521,893 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 959.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after buying an additional 2,364,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 801.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after buying an additional 1,843,608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after buying an additional 1,364,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $43,151,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.