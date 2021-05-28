Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells 22,768 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 22,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $254,546.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 24,327 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $253,487.34.

On Thursday, May 20th, P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $193,864.10.

On Thursday, May 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 20,077 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $210,206.19.

On Tuesday, May 11th, P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $444,011.55.

On Thursday, May 6th, P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $119,824.04.

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $199,886.05.

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $422,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 357,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,433. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $385.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRA. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 574,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

