Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 4.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 553,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,835,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

