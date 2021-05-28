Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMMB):

5/26/2021 – Chemomab Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Chemomab Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Chemomab Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

5/13/2021 – Chemomab Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Chemomab Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

CMMB stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.78. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $168.80.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.00) by $4.00. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,019,000.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.