Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Knights Group (KGH)

5/19/2021 – Knights Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Knights Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Knights Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/4/2021 – Knights Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/15/2021 – Knights Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock.

LON KGH traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 418 ($5.46). 266,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,187. Knights Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a market cap of £345.44 million and a PE ratio of -190.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 436.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

