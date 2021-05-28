iShares MSCI Japan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 277,531 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,560% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,718 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 86,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,079,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,923,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average is $68.00. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

