Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $618,684.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $618,684.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00079269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.52 or 0.00917198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.57 or 0.09378635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00091028 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

