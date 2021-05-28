Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.49.

A opened at $137.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.74. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $138.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8,388.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

