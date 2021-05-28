Jeffrey H. Coats Sells 8,486 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Jeffrey H. Coats sold 8,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $261,623.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FTHM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.02. 24,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,443. The stock has a market cap of $484.47 million and a PE ratio of -97.47. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $56.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

FTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fathom by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

