John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.19% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43.

