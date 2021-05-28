Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Cut by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,135 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 8.4% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $289,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.