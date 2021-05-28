Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 55,072 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,072 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $51,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.46. 32,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,169. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $169.18 and a one year high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

