Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Short Interest Down 64.4% in May

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the April 29th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.5 days.

OTCMKTS:KNVKF traded down $10.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,282 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. Kinnevik has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

