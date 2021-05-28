LABS Group Market Capitalization Tops $9.95 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $667,697.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00059955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00329407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00187244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.00795799 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

