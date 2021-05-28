Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lear (NYSE:LEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.35 billion-$21.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.42 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.46.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $192.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. Lear has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $197.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.95 and a 200 day moving average of $167.99.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

