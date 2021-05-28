Lepricon (L3P) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $133,327.00

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Lepricon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lepricon has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Lepricon has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $133,327.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00079269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.52 or 0.00917198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.57 or 0.09378635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00091028 BTC.

About Lepricon

L3P is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 146,690,068 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

