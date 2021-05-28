Lethean (LTHN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,443.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $2,443.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,541.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.95 or 0.06766530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $686.00 or 0.01930119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00492058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00190987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.29 or 0.00737978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00470350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00441509 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

