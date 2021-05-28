Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.02. 157,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,718,679. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $192.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

