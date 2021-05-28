Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 341,400 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the April 29th total of 989,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,184,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2,359.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 329,262 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 315,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 429,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 196,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 196,228 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.38. 456,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,632. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

