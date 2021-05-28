loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Cut to $14.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.
LDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Rowe initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.
loanDepot stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. loanDepot has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $39.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
