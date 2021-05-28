loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Cut to $14.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

LDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Rowe initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

loanDepot stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. loanDepot has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $39.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

