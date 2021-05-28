LocalCoinSwap Trading Down 10.7% This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $10.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00113974 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002627 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.62 or 0.00699527 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,680,317 coins and its circulating supply is 51,467,540 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

