Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 372.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.84 on Friday, reaching $382.55. 18,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.68 and a 200-day moving average of $359.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

