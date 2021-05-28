Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Down 65.4% in May

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the April 29th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LONCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 15,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,658. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 million, a PE ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.65. Loncor Resources has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.97.
Loncor Resources Company Profile
