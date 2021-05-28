Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Position Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,130 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Macy’s worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

