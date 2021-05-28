Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Short Interest Update

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the April 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS URNXF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Magnis Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

