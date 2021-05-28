Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Short Interest Update

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the April 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS URNXF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Magnis Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.
About Magnis Energy Technologies
