Mariner LLC Sells 3,777 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

