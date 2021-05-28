Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Marks and Spencer Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marks and Spencer Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

