Marriott Vacations Worldwide Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,322 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,294% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 call options.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,460 shares of company stock worth $2,468,591 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

