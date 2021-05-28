Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 248,638 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 373.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,638 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,835,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

