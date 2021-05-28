Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 30,203 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 372.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Target were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.16. 80,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,876. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.