Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 372.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,644 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 430,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $47,012,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 40,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $113.95. 161,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,413. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 135.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.