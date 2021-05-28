Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 373.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,117 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.34. The stock had a trading volume of 111,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,021. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.47. The company has a market cap of $204.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 74.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

