Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 373.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,351 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 383,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,431,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

