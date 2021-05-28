Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,155,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 161,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.83% of Masimo worth $1,872,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI opened at $216.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.67. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

