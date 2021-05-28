Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Holdings Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.56% of Maximus worth $30,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Maximus by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.