McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of McDonald’s worth $211,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,651. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.82 and its 200-day moving average is $218.81. The firm has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.48.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

