McDonald’s Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.64 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $8.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2022 earnings at $9.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.48.

MCD stock opened at $234.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.81. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $175.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 41.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

