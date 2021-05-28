MedicCoin (MEDIC) Market Capitalization Tops $52,912.84

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $52,912.84 and $93.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00072434 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.