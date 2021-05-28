Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

MDT opened at $125.15 on Friday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.62. The company has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

