Medtronic’s (MDT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $143.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $133.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $125.15 on Friday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average of $118.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

