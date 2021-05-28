Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,889 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $162,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718,679. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $192.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.