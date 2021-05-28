Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.99. The company had a trading volume of 138,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,452. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

