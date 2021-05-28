Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.65.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $624.61. The company had a trading volume of 490,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,184,039. The firm has a market cap of $601.71 billion, a PE ratio of 630.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $666.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

